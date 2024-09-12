3 Bengals who need to thrive in Week 2 vs. Chiefs
The entire Cincinnati Bengals team is going to need to play well against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 if they want to avoid starting the season 0-2 for the third consecutive year. The Bengals will need to be better on both sides of the ball than they were against the New England Patriots in the opener, and that's an understatement.
Here's a look at three Bengals players in particular who need to thrive in Kansas City in order for Cincinnati to pull out a win.
Joe Burrow, Quarterback
It's no secret who the most important player on Cincinnati's roster is. That distinction goes to quarterback Joe Burrow, and Burrow simply needs to be better against the Chiefs than he was against New England in Week 1 if the Bengals want any chance of walking out of Arrowhead (or Burrowhead, to some) with a win.
Accuracy wasn't really an issue for Burrow against the Patriots as he completed 21 of his 29 attempts, but he played entirely too conservative -- he threw for just 164 yards and didn't have a single touchdown toss. Perhaps that was because of Burrow, or maybe it was the game plan, but regardless of the reason, it needs to change. It's tough to imagine the Bengals besting the Chiefs without Burrow throwing for a couple touchdowns, at least, and a few hundred yards.
Ja'Marr Chase, Wide receiver
Burrow is only half of the equation when it comes to the aerial attack for Cincinnati, and just like he needs to thrive against the Chiefs, so too does wide receiver Ja'marr Chase.
Chase was solid, albeit underutilized in the first game of the season, despite the fact that he was a non-participant throughout all of training camp and preseason play. Chase led the Bengals with six receptions and 62 yards in Week 1, but the problem is that he only got six total targets. With as skilled as he is, Chase should never get less than 10 targets in a single game, especially in a game without Tee Higgins.
Higgins' status for the game against the Chiefs is uncertain, so Chase could very well have to carry the load again, and the Bengals really need to get him going -- early and often -- if they want to win.
Trey Hendrickson, Defensive end
Trey Hendrickson -- and fellow starting defensive end Sam Hubbard -- will need to step up for Cincinnati in a couple of areas. The Bengals got burned on the ground against New England in Week 1, and they need to be much better against the ground game this weekend. It will largely be on Hendrickson and Hubbard to contain the edge on Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and not allow hin to break any big runs to the outside.
Similarly, they'll need to contain the edge on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, too, and try to limit his effectiveness when it comes to escaping the pocket and making plays, something he has a knack for doing. If they could apply some added pressure on Mahomes in the backfield, that would be an added bonus.