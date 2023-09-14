3 Bengals who went missing in Week 1 loss to Browns
- Big day for Browns rushing attack
- First-round pick missing in action
- What happened to Higgins?
2. Myles Murphy
With their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Myles Murphy out of Clemson. It was a little bit of a surprising pick mostly because a lot of Bengals fans were anticipating the team selecting one of the many available tight ends.
Cincinnati finished in the bottom five of sacks last year so adding another pass-rusher made sense. We didn't get to see much from him during the preseason and he was even more invisible during his NFL regular-season debut.
Murphy failed to register a tackle or anything on the stat sheet in his NFL debut. He played 18% of defensive snaps and 13% of special teams snaps, per Pro Football Reference, and Dalton Wasserman of PFF noted that he only played 13 snaps total in his debut. Wasserman said that as long as Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard are healthy, "Edge snaps will be hard to come by" for Murphy.
It's only one game for Murphy so there's no reason to panic at his lack of usage. Still, he was someone who Bengals fans barely noticed on the field during the season opener so he belongs on this list.