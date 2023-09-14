3 Bengals who went missing in Week 1 loss to Browns
- Big day for Browns rushing attack
- First-round pick missing in action
- What happened to Higgins?
1. Tee Higgins
Number one is obvious, right? Bengals fans heard about Tee Higgins all offseason as he and the Bengals tried to figure out an extension for the former second-round pick but nothing came of it. Per reports, the contract talks will halt until the end of the season so Higgins will play out the final year of his rookie contract.
Week 1 didn't go well for Higgins, as he was targeted eight times and failed to haul in a single catch. The offense was abysmal on Sunday but the Joe Burrow/Tee Higgins connection was particularly bad as the two could not get on the same page during the blowout loss.
There's no reason to worry about Higgins' production this year. He's going to bounce back and be the usual threat that he's been during his career but he definitely went missing in the season opener. It was a sight that Bengals fans weren't used to seeing but then again, they're also not used to seeing Burrow throw for under 100 yards and look terrible.
This was a game to forget and hopefully by the end of the regular season, we can all do just that when the Cincinnati Bengals win the division for a third straight year and make a run to the Super Bowl.