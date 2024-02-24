3 Bengals who will not be missed in the 2024 season
Thanks for the memories, I guess.
Irv Smith Jr.
The Bengals lost Hayden Hurst to free agency and once again decided to dip their toes into the tight-end free-agent market. This time, they went with Irv Smith Jr., a former second-round pick by the Vikings whose first four years were marred with injuries.
Smith did miss a handful of games due to an injury, that wasn't what prevented him from breaking out and being the next tight end to benefit from catching passes from Joe Burrow. Smith appeared in 12 games and caught just 18 passes for 115 yards and finding the end zone once.
The Bengals eventually leaned more on Tanner Hudson at the tight end spot and by season's end, Smith was third on the depth chart despite being signed to be the top option. Fortunately, the Bengals only signed the Alabama product to a one-year deal, meaning he's a free agent this spring.
Perhaps Smith is given another opportunity as a depth piece somewhere but it won't be in Cincinnati and Bengals fans are more than okay with that.