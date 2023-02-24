3 best-case scenarios for the Bengals 2023 offseason
Finally figuring it out with the offensive line
The Bengals were closer to figuring it out this year than they have been in years past, but this O-Line still needs some work before the potential of this offense is fully realized. While as a unit this offensive line was underwhelming, there were some highlights and bright spots.
For one, they had a long streak of games after the embarrassing Halloween night beatdown at the hands of their in-state rivals where they were only allowing 1-2 sacks a game. Not perfect but way better than it had been the first two years of Burrow's career.
Also, the interior (guards & center) is pretty much set. Ted Karras and Alex Cappa proved to be great signings in the 2022 offseason, and I wouldn't be too upset to see Cordell Volson lining up at Left Guard again next season (though I do believe it'd be a good idea to bring some other guys in to compete with him).
The problem was the tackles. La'el Collins was underwhelming for the majority of the year and will be coming off a major knee injury, while Jonah Williams is a player we can safely call a bust after picking him in the first round of the 2019 draft.
Also adding some depth would be a good investment, especially after seeing how this season shook out, going into Arrowhead down three starters on the O-Line and watching the offense stall again and again because of it, it'd probably be a good idea to sign/draft some depth guys. My main concern is with those tackles, though.
While the Bengals were a top-10 offense this year, there was a good (or bad would be more fitting) number of games where they stalled out entirely or took too long to get going (Week 1 vs Steelers, Week 2 vs Cowboys, AFC Championship Game vs Chiefs).
Having a line that'll give Burrow time to go through his progressions and this stacked receiving core time to get open will do wonders for this offense. It all starts in the trenches.