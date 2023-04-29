3 best offensive players remaining for Bengals on Day 3 of the NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals have been all about the defense so far in the 2023 NFL Draft. It's time to change that.
Armed with five picks on Day 3, the Bengals now can shift their attention to the side of the ball that scores the points. Adding to the defense is important but it's also important to make sure that Joe Burrow and the offensive guys are taken care of as well.
Here are the three best offensive players for Cincinnati target on the third and final day of the draft.
3. Josh Whyle, TE (Cincinnati)
Clearly the Bengals feel confident that Irv Smith Jr. can at least stay healthy or that Drew Sample will be able to step in and fill his shoes if Smith does get injured. Many people felt as though Cincinnati would go with a tight end at some point during the first two days and they haven't done that yet.
Fortunately, this tight end draft class is stacked. The Bengals could still find a solid tight end option on the third day of the draft and he could be in their own backyard.
Josh Whyle had 326 yards and three touchdowns this past season for the Bearcats and he averaged 10.1 yards per catch. While Whyle has the ideal size for a tight end at 6'6" and 245 pounds, he's not a great blocker and the Bengals cherish blocking tight ends.
Fortunately, Whyle would not be asked to step in and block right away. He could be used as more of a pass-catching option for his first season and could grow into a blocking role. Whyle is someone the Bengals could probably snag in the fourth round if they're still looking to add a tight end.
2. Dawand Jones, OT (Ohio State)
Tabbed as the eighth-best tackle in the draft by Todd McShay, Dawand Jones went from being a fringe first-round pick to now waiting to hear his name called on the last day of the draft. Perhaps the worry for him as we inch closer to the finish line of the draft is his weight, as he weighed in close to 400 pounds.
As Parker Blake pointed out, however, Jones moved well when he participated in the Senior Bowl and "weight is trainable". Jones has slid far enough that this would be a tremendous value pick for Cincinnati. Heck, they might even be able to get their right tackle of the future out of it.
1. Roschon Johnson, RB (Texas)
Bijan Robinson might have heard his name called in the first round of the draft but his Texas teammate Roschon Johnson is still waiting to hear his. He might not have to wait long when Day 3 opens up but that's not great for the Bengals, as they're slated to draft near the end of the fourth round.
Johnson rushed for 554 yards and five touchdowns while also making an impact as a pass-catcher, totaling 14 catches for 128 yards and one receiving touchdown. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry and 6.4 yards per catch. Simply put -- Johnson can help his offense in a variety of ways. The Bengals would love to have this kid and his versatility on their roster.
I'd be surprised to see Cincinnati have a shot at drafting the Longhorn if they stayed put at pick 131 but they did receive an extra sixth-rounder from Kansas City so why not use that selection and move up to nab Johnson? It'd be more than worth it.
Who do you hope to see the Cincinnati Bengals add on the final day of the draft?