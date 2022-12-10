3 Best Prop Bets for Bengals vs Browns in Week 14
There's a huge matchup taking place at Paycor Stadium this weekend as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Cleveland Browns, a team who has had their number. The Browns have won five straight games against the stripes and not only have they won those games, they've dominated the Bengals during that time.
For those who enjoy betting on the games, let's look at some prop bets for Bengals vs. Browns.
Logan Wilson Prop Bet: Tackles OVER
Wilson has been on fire in his third NFL season and has notched at least seven tackles in each of the Bengals' last three games. With how much the Browns like to run the ball with Nick Chubb, Wilson should have plenty of opportunities to up his tackles in this game.
Joe Burrow Prop Bet: Rushing Yards OVER
Burrow has taken off and run with the football recently and while it might be a little more intimidating to do so when Myles Garrett is waiting to tee off, the set number for Burrow at 15.5 is low enough that I'd feel comfortable hitting the over here. Burrow has rushed for at least 32 yards in the past two games.
Tee Higgins Prop Bet: Receiving Yards UNDER
With Ja'Marr Chase back in the mix, Higgins' targets are going to take a hit. He only had 35 yards last week after going over the 100-yard mark in the two games before that.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
