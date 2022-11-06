3 Best Prop Bets for Bengals vs Panthers in Week 9
The Cincinnati Bengals hope to rebound this Sunday afternoon when they host the 2-6 Carolina Panthers. A win this weekend would get the stripes back over .500 as they head into their Week 10 BYE.
Let's check out some of the best prop bets for fans ahead of this weekend's game. (Odds courtesy of FanDuel)
Tyler Boyd Prop Bets: OVER Receiving Yards
With Ja'Marr Chase out once again, the hope is that the Bengals offense can actually move the ball this week. Tyler Boyd should hopefully be a bigger factor in the offense this time around and that's why he's someone I'd feel confident betting the over on. Boyd always seems to be open whenever Joe Burrow needs a big play so Burrow is hopefully looking Boyd's way frequently in this one.
Joe Mixon Prop Bets: UNDER Rushing Yards
It's sad to say but Joe Mixon isn't the same guy that he has been for the Bengals in seasons past. He's struggling to break tackles and make the plays that made him a dangerous weapon and it's concerning, to say the least. Mixon's 27 yards last week weren't even his fewest in a single game this season. I don't feel confident banking on him to get over the 65.5 yard mark this week until he shows improvement.
Joe Burrow Prop Bets: OVER Passing Yards
Prior to Monday night's stinker, Joe Burrow was wheeling and dealing while looking like one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He only threw for 232 yards in Week 8 and a lot of it came in garbage time but he should have better luck against the Panthers, especially because his secondary is beat up and the Bengals are going to have to score points as a result.
