3 best quarterbacks Bengals will face during 2024 NFL season
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL in Joe Burrow, who is entering his fifth season with the franchise. Over his first four campaigns, Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl berth, was named to a Pro Bowl and was also named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2021. Not a bad start for the 27-year old signal-caller.
Burrow is far from the only great quarterback in the league, though, and the Bengals will have to face off against several of the others during the upcoming 2024 campaign, including these three guys.
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Hurts is coming off of a relatively down season after leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl and finishing second in MVP voting for the 2022 season, but Hurts was far from "bad" last season, as some have suggested. Not by any stretch of the imagination.
The guy threw for 3,858 yards and 23 touchdowns -- both career-highs. He also added 605 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, an NFL record for rushing TDs by a quarterback in a single season. Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to the playoffs for the third straight season and was named to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive time.
With an elite cast of talent around him that includes receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and new addition Saquon Barkley, Hurts could be in store for a huge 2024 season, and Cincinnati will be tasked with slowing him and the Eagles offense when the two teams meet.