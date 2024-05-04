3 best quarterbacks Bengals will face during 2024 NFL season
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Squaring off against reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is nothing new for the Bengals, as they face the Ravens twice every season, but that still doesn't make the task of stopping Jackson any easier. In addition to his two MVP Awards, Jackson is also a two-time First Team All-Pro, a three-time Pro Bowler, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2019. He's also one of the most dynamic runners at the QB spot that the league has ever seen.
In six seasons, Jackson has compiled 5,258 rushing yards (a total that includes two separate 1,000-plus yard seasons) and 29 rushing touchdowns. Those are running back numbers. Jackson's ability to both run and throw at an elite level make him a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators to prepare for, and a big part of the reason why the Ravens have made the playoffs in five of his seasons under center.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
This one should come as no surprise, as Patrick Mahomes is widely regarded as the NFL's best active quarterback. He's the reigning Super Bowl MVP after leading the Chiefs to their second consecutive Super Bowl victory in February, and it's fair to wonder if he's hit hit his prime yet.
At 28 years old, he has already accomplished more than most quarterbacks could dream of. He's won three Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs, two NFL MVPs, and he's been named to numerous All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams. He's also led the league in passing touchdowns twice and passing yards once. He's the complete package at the quarterback position, and the Bengals will get the opportunity to face off against him during the 2024 season. Unfortunately for Cincinnati fans, that game is slated to take place in Kansas City.