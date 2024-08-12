3 biggest overreactions to Bengals Week 1 preseason loss to Buccaneers
Football fans are prone to overreactions, especially during the first week of preseason play. After all, it's the first game action in months and fans are excited -- and ready to jump to conclusions. But, while overreactions can be fun, they're not always rooted in reality.
Here's a look at three overreactions from the Cincinnati Bengals 17-14 preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and why they're just that -- overreactions.
The Bengals have a backup QB problem
Backup quarterback is an important position across the NFL, and that's especially true for the Bengals given Joe Burrow's extensive injury history. The hope is that Burrow will remain healthy throughout the season and in that case it won't even matter who the backup is, but having a viable contingency plan in place is just smart business.
To say that current backup quarterback Jake Browning had a poor performance in the preseason opener against Tampa Bay would be an understatement. During his time on the field, Browning went 10-for-18 for just 52 yards and an interception. It was an extremely forgettable performance. But, it's way too early to say that the Bengals have a backup quarterback problem.
Yes, Browning was bad. But it was also just a single game. In the preseason. He showed last season that he's capable of stepping in for Burrow if needed and keeping the offense afloat. In nine games (and seven starts) in 2023, Browning threw for 1,936 yards and 12 touchdowns while completing 70.4 percent of his passes. That's a much larger sample size than one preseason contest, so Browning can get the benefit of the doubt. For now.
Jermaine Burton should start
One of the most noteworthy performances in Cincinnati's preseason opener came from rookie receiver Jermaine Burton, who had three catches for 82 cards and one touchdown in his professional debut. His productive play led to some keyboard coaches saying that he should enter the season's as the third starting wide receiver in Cincinnati. And while Burton's performance was indeed impressive, the brakes might need to be pumped a bit.
Burton didn't even play in the game against Tampa Bay until the second half, which would indiciate that he's a bit down on the depth chart. This also means that his production came against second and third-string defenders, not starters. So while encouraging, Burton likely needs to show more -- and against better defenders -- before it's time to say he should start.
Cincinnati's defensive line is an issue
This one might not end up being an overreaction. After all, Cincinnati allowed 136 rushing yards with an average of 4.3 yards per rush in the preseason opener against Tampa Bay. But for now, it's important to remember not to jump to any sweeping conclusions after a single game. The D-line still has time to tighten up.
Plus, it's not like the starters played for most of the game against the Bucs. In a regular season game, the defensive snap counts would look different. So, while not cause for concern, yet, it will be worth monitoring how Cincinnati's defensive line looks throughout the rest of preseason play and early on during the regular season.