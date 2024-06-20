3 biggest strengths on Bengals roster heading into 2024 NFL season
Every NFL roster has strengths and weaknesses, and the Cincinnati Bengals are no different. The annual hope is that the team has more strengths than weaknesses. Those are the teams that have the potential to achieve greatness.
With that in mind, here's a look at the three biggest strengths on Cincinnati's roster heading into the 2024 NFL season.
Quarterback
It's all about the quarterback in the NFL, and the Bengals have one of the best in Joe Burrow. Over his first four seasons, Burrow led the Bengals to two AFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance. He was named to a Pro Bowl in 2022 and was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2021. He also led the league in completion percentage that same year. His addition immediately catapulted Cincinnati into contender status.
Yes, he's coming off of a season-ending wrist injury, but all signs point to Burrow being fully healthy for the 2024 season, and as long as he's out on the field. quarterback will remain a major strength for Cincinnati.