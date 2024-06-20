3 biggest strengths on Bengals roster heading into 2024 NFL season
Safety
The safety spot was not necessarily a strength for the Bengals last season. However, the front office was active in the name of improvement, and the team bolstered the safety spot in a big way in free agency by bringing in Geno Stone and Vonn Bell. Those two will be competing for the two starting spots along with second-year safety Jordan Battle, who the team is very high on.
Battle was recently as the team's breakout candidate for the 2024 season. As a rookie last season, he played in all 17 games for Cincinnati and tallied 71 total tackles, five passes defended and one interception. It seems like Battle is the future of the safety position in Cincinnati, but he'll have to win the job first.
Overall, it seems like the Bengals now have at least three starting-caliber safeties, and that depth should be beneficial.
Wide receiver
Now that Tee Higgins has officially signed his tender for 2024, it's safe to highlight the receiver position as a major strength for Cincinnati. With free agency likely in his future, Higgins should be motivated to have a monster season in order to boost his own value as much as possible.
Then there's Ja'Marr Chase, who has already established himself as one of the best receivers in the entire NFL. Chase went over 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons with the Bengals, and there's no reason to think that streak should stop in 2024.
The Bengals did lose veteran receiver Tyler Boyd to the Tennessee Titans in free agency, but they also added rookie receiver Jermaine Burton in the third round of the '23 draft, and there are high hopes for him. He should get an opportunity to truly contribute during his first season.