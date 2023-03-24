3 biggest surprises of Bengals free agency in 2023
2. Vonn Bell departing
Nothing is ever a guarantee in sports but Bengals fans truly felt as though Vonn Bell was coming back to finish what he started in Cincinnati. Unfortunately, that was not the case, as Bell signed with the Panthers on the first day of the legal tampering period.
It was a brutal blow to both the Bengals secondary and the fan base as it felt like between him and Jessie Bates coming back, it'd for sure be Bell. Turns out, they both left. Bates leaving wasn't a surprise but Bell's departure was.
Bell signed a three-year deal worth $22.5 million with the Panthers with a potential out following the 2024 season, according to Spotrac. The Panthers have the first overall pick this year and have absolutely gone to work in making sure whoever they add with that pick has the tools around him to succeed.
Bell is going into a similar situation in Carolina that he found himself in when he signed with Cincinnati in 2020. He's a great motivator for the locker room and that's where this will hit the most for the Bengals.