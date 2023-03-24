3 biggest surprises of Bengals free agency in 2023
1. Signing Orlando Brown Jr.
To say the Orlando Brown signing came out of nowhere would be an understatement. Late on a Wednesday night, the Bengals shocked the NFL world by agreeing to terms on a four-year deal with Brown on a pretty solid contract worth $64 million, per Spotrac.
The Bengals needed to continue polishing up their offensive line after it, once again, cost them a Super Bowl (or in this past season's case, a trip to the Super Bowl) and they went out and made a very un-Bengals-like move in signing the best tackle available in free agency. Some might point out Brown's 47 pressures allowed but it's all about scheme in the NFL and he'll fit in Cincinnati's scheme better than he did in Kansas City's.
This was by far the most surprising move the Bengals have made in free agency because this typically isn't a move they make. Even last year when they desperately needed to fine-tune the o-line, the Bengals didn't go after the big dogs in free agency. This year, they did.
Not only that, but there hadn't been anything linking the Bengals to Brown prior to signing him. All we knew was that he wasn't tagged by Kansas City and then the Chiefs ended up signing Jawaan Taylor with the intent to move him from right tackle to left tackle. Out of nowhere, boom -- Brown was a Bengal.
Shocking move, indeed.