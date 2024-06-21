3 biggest weaknesses on Bengals roster heading into 2024 NFL season
Left guard
Cordell Volson was inconsistent last season, and behind him on the depth chart is Cody Ford and Nate Gilliam -- neither name inspires a ton of confidence. Protecting Joe Burrow is of extreme import to the Bengals, and it will be up to Volson to improve in 2024. Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin is optimistic that will happen.
The pressure will be on Volson to step his game up in 2024.
Punter
The Bengals just drafted Brad Robbins in the sixth round of the NFL Draft last year to be their new punter, but he had an extremely underwhelming rookie campaign. Per Puntalytics, Robbins was the worst punter in the NFL by a couple of different metrics last season,
The Bengals know that this is an area in need of improvement, and the obvious hope in Cincinnati is that Robbins is able to improve heading into his second season.
"I certainly think there's still a lot of meat left on the bone for him," Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said of Robbins earlier this year. "If you go back and look statistically where his rookie year was and comparison like what Kevin Huber's was, it's still better.
"I think I don't want to overreact here. I think that's part of my job is to help develop him and make him better," he added. "I think you can do that. I think he has the right mindset. He's very open to that when we bring up techniques we might want to change a little bit to help that production. It's certainly an area we've got to get better at quickly."
Hopefully Robbins is able to develop, but if not, the Bengals will have to make another change at the position.