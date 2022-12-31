3 Bills players who could end the Bengals' hopes of getting the No. 1 seed
The Buffalo Bills are coming to Paycor Stadium for a Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills are arguably the toughest team the Bengals have on their regular season schedule and with the No. 1 seed on the line, they have to play a perfect game to win this one and remain in the hunt for that top spot in the conference.
Here are three Bills players who could really mess things up for the Bengals.
Josh Allen
This one is easy. One of the best quarterbacks in the league is coming to the Queen City and he's looking to take the Bengals out of the running for that top spot. I'm talking, of course, about Josh Allen, who has thrown for 4,029 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 13 picks this season.
As long as Allen is under center for the Bills, they're a Super Bowl contender and he's always going to be a scary player to face. I mentioned his passing numbers on the year but what truly makes Allen so dangerous is his ability to take off with the football and make plays with his legs. He's currently second in rushing yards for the Bills this year with 746 and leads them in rushing touchdowns with seven.
Not having Sam Hubbard healthy makes Allen so much scarier in this game because he's a tough player to bring down and the Bengals will need all the help they can get.
Stefon Diggs
Allen's best weapon on the field is Stefon Diggs, who is having another sensational season. The former Viking has tallied 1,325 yards through the air with 10 touchdowns, both of which lead the Bills offense.
Lou Anarumo is going to have to come up with the game plan of his life to slow Diggs down on Monday night. Perhaps Diggs has an explosive first half and then Anarumo makes a key adjustment in the second half to slow him down. If Diggs is well-covered, the Bills also have Gabe Davis and Dawson Knox to throw to as well.
Jordan Poyer
Joe Burrow threw two interceptions last week and while neither of those were necessarily his fault, Jordan Poyer is no slouch at taking away the football. He has four interceptions this season, which leads the Bills defense, and will be looking for any opportunity he can get to set his offense up in a position to pull away.