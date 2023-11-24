3 Black Friday free agent bargains that can boost Bengals playoff hopes
- A reunion with an old friend
- Reassurance in the secondary
- Help at running back
The Cincinnati Bengals are not a team that tends to get active on the free agent market late in seasons, but this could be a year that Cincinnati may look to turn an in-season addition into a valuable and productive piece in a year now that Joe Burrow is out for the year but with the playoffs still a slight possibility.
The Bengals have a few needy positions on there roster that haven’t performed up to par through the first half of the season, and if need be, could look to the open market where there remain some notable names that could be prime additions come December and January.
With Black Friday coming up, let's check out some sweet deals the Bengals could potentially get on free agents as they hope to turn their season around and make a playoff push.
All player and team personnel courtesy of Pro Football Reference*
3. Carlos Dunlap
Anyone looking for a little reunion? Dunlap may not be able to provide what he once did, but he was an extremely useful piece for the Kansas City Chiefs late in the season last year, helping them win a Super Bowl. He could be another veteran pass rusher who not only adds depth and experience but provides proven pass-rushing abilities. This could take a little pressure off of Trey Hendrickson, who takes on most of the toll when it comes to rushing the passer.
Dunlap is only 34 years old, and as Bengals fans already know, he has an upbeat and joyful personality. This could make for an easy transition into the locker room. Dunlap had 4.0 sacks last year for Kansas City and 8.5 the year prior for the Seahawks.
Dunlap has notched exactly 100.0 career sacks and spent his first 11 seasons as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals after they drafted the edge rusher in the second round of the 2010 draft.
Before the next free agent, make sure you've claimed Bet365's exclusive $150 bonus for ANY $5 Bengals bet! As a special Black Friday weekend bonus, new users who bet $5 or more (with a $10 deposit) on ANY Bengals vs. Steelers bet will win $150 in bonus bets guaranteed! Sign up for Bet365 now!