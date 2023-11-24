3 Black Friday free agent bargains that can boost Bengals playoff hopes
- A reunion with an old friend
- Reassurance in the secondary
- Help at running back
2. Duron Harmon
One glaring weak spot on the Bengals roster is the safety position alongside Daxton Hill. Jordan Battle slid into the starting spot after Nick Scott had some issues transitioning to his new team. That being said, the more help at safety, the better.
This is why it makes sense to go after a guy like Duron Harmon, who has starting experience along with playoff experience. He adds depth to a safety room that could use it. Harmon has played 11 seasons for five different teams but was most productive during his time with the New England Patriots.
Harmon has a career total of 407 combined tackles, 104 solo tackles, and 23 interceptions. Even if the Bengals add Harmon to their practice squad, it provides a cushion for someone they know has played in big games down the stretch of a season in the cold winter months.
Adding certain veterans late in the year has ended up being very beneficial in the past for some. If Harmon has anything left in the tank, it wouldn't be a bad idea for Cincinnati to entertain it.