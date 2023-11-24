3 Black Friday free agent bargains that can boost Bengals playoff hopes
- A reunion with an old friend
- Reassurance in the secondary
- Help at running back
1. James Robinson
James Robinson is probably the most elusive and talented running back still left in free agency, and running back is a position the Bengals could use depth at. Robinson could also be another weapon that can present something to the defense.
Robinson's best days were in Jacksonville, where he had his best career years. He brings something different to the table than Joe Mixon, which is why he would compliment him very well. He's a competent pass catcher out of the backfield, changes speeds well, and he remains just 25 years old. In 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, James Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards, averaged 4.4 yards per carry, and added seven touchdowns. The year after, he racked up eight touchdowns for Jacksonville.
One thing Cincinnati has been lacking this season so far is changing the pace in the backfield. They've minimally tried it with Trayveon Williams and Chase Brown, but they haven't bought into it enough for it to work.
However, running Mixon over and over again and showing the defense the same thing has become predictable at times, and you need another back like Samaje Perine was for the Bengals last year. A player with a different style who can make plays and keep the defense on their toes is desperately needed in this offense. James Robinson provides that skillset, and he is currently available and awaiting a prime opportunity to play on a contending football team.
