3 bold predictions for Bengals/Bills in the AFC Divisional Round
The Cincinnati Bengals look to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the second straight year but in order to do so, they'll have to get past the No. 2 seeded Buffalo Bills.
We didn't get to see this game play out in Week 17 due to the scary collapse of Damar Hamlin, who is now back home and doing well. We've been able to get back to football after that scary moment but the Bengals won't be aiding the Bills in their hopes of winning it all for Hamlin.
Let's check out three bold predictions ahead of Bengals vs Bills.
OL gives up 2 or fewer sacks
Going into this game, a lot of discussions will be centered around the beat-up Bengals o-line and what that means for this team moving forward. I get that, I really do but the unit wasn't THAT bad on Sunday after Jonah Williams left with an injury and Jackson Carman slid into the left tackle spot. In fact, on that first drive with Carman in the game, the o-line looked really good against a very talented Ravens d-line.
The Bills got four sacks on Skylar Thompson last week and they'll be licking their chops as they go against this banged up Bengals offensive line. I don't think it'll be the cakewalk that Buffalo is envisioning, however.
We saw Joe Burrow get the ball out quicker after Williams went down and that'll be the key this week. I predict that the Bengals o-line holds its own this Sunday and only allows Burrow to get dropped two times at the most.
Multiple Bengals WRs go for 100+ yards
If there's a weakness on this Bills roster, it's their secondary. Injuries have decimated this unit all season long and it's led to opposing teams being able to get big plays on them.
This is great news for the Bengals, whose bread and butter is airing out the pigskin. We all know that Cincinnati's strength is throwing the ball, especially with their run game not able to get going. If this Bills secondary continues to struggle, Joe Burrow will be able to make play after play through the air and that means he'll be able to spread the ball out well and give his weapons big days.
Predicting a Bengals wide receiver to have 100+ yards wouldn't be very bold but predicting two of them to do so is rather bold. I do believe this will happen though and if I have to be specific, I'll go with Ja'Marr Chase and Trenton Irwin to be the two 100+ yard receivers. Irwin being in that category alone could merit a bold prediction on its own.
Bengals blow out the Bills
For my final bold prediction, I'm sticking with something I predicted even before the playoffs kicked off last weekend -- That the Bengals will blow out the NFL darling Buffalo Bills.
I'm just going to be real here -- The Bills haven't looked all that daunting over the past few weeks. They narrowly escaped a Dolphins team that was down to its third-string quarterback and Josh Allen has been a turnover machine recently. He threw three picks in the win over the Dolphins and if he gives the Bengals extra opportunities on offense, that will be game over for Buffalo.
The Bills are favored in this game and that's just even more motivation for this Bengals squad. Oh and let's not forget the fact that this game will be in Buffalo despite neither team winning that Week 17 game. That'll be another thing to fire up this Bengals team.
Maybe this is a close ball game at half time but the Bengals will roll the Bills from then on.