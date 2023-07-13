3 bold predictions for Bengals 2023 season
These would be pretty crazy!
Bengals starting WRs each have 1,000 yards receiving
If any team is going to have all three of their starting receivers finish over the 1,000-yard receiving mark, it's the Cincinnati Bengals.
During this magical run that started in 2021, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have both crossed the 1,000-yard mark. Tyler Boyd wasn't too far off from getting to that point in 2021, but unfortunately, a few games with zero catches hurt him in the long run.
That being said, it's hard to miss how important Boyd is to Joe Burrow and the rest of the Bengals offense. We saw how the offense struggled without him in the AFC Championship Game and with Boyd entering the final year of his contract, expect Burrow and him to connect often on the field.
I don't need to go into detail about how it'll be possible for Chase and Higgins to hit that goal because they've shown that it's not an issue for them so far. Chase even did so this past season despite missing four games. That's how good he is.
Unless there are significant injuries to the position, this is something that could definitely happen. While Bengals fans might not be shocked if it does, it's a hard thing to accomplish so therefore, it's a bold prediction.