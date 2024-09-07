3 bold predictions for Bengals in regular season opener against Patriots
Bengals' defense forces three turnovers
Sticking on the subject of defense, this one specifically applies to the Bengals. Cincinnati's secondary is stronger than last year on paper with the additions of Geno Stone and Von Bell to the safety room and Dax Hill taking a big step this offseason after moving to corner and taking the CB2 spot on the depth chart. As a result, Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett will struggle, and he could potentially produce some turnovers as a result -- like say two interceptions.
The third turnover could be a fumble recovery, either lost from the arms of running back Rhamondre Stevenson-- which is how their last meeting in 2022 ended-- or on a strip-sack that knocks the ball loose. Either way, Cincinnati's defense comes up big on Sunday and gives the offense great field position that they should be able to cash in on.
Chase Brown scores a touchdown
Chase Brown showed some flash-- literally-- in his rookie year with limited touches, so he's someone that a lot of fans are high on heading into year two. He's expected to see the field on offense a lot more than he did in 2023, as the Bengals transition from the outdated "workhorse" system to the much more favored running back-by-committee approach that you see a lot of teams in the league run today.
The Illinois product managed to find the end zone once in his rookie season on a screen pass that he took the distance, and he could very well match his career total in Week 1 as he gets an expanded role in Dan Pitcher's new offense. While he is a little undersized, Brown's speed and shiftiness more than makes up for it, and if he can get into open field, there's not a lot of guys that can catch him.
Whether it's through the ground, air, or on a kick return, Brown will get his second career touchdown in the Bengals' season opener. Book it.