3 bold predictions for Cincinnati Bengals in 2024 NFL Draft
The NFL Draft provides an annual opportunity for teams to get creative in the name of improvement. It's very difficult to predict what any given team will do on draft day, but that's part of what makes the whole thing so much fun for fans and franchises alike.
It also won't stop us from making bold predictions regarding what the Cincinnati Bengals might do during the 2024 iteration of the draft. Here's three of them.
Cincinnati drafts a running back relatively early
Hey, these are supposed to be bold predictions, right?
The Bengals aren't going to draft a running back in the first round. Or the second. But, they have two picks in the third round (Nos. 80, 97), one in the fourth round and one in the fifth round. It wouldn't be so shocking to see them take a running back with one of those picks.
Sure, the Bengals signed Zack Moss to a two-year deal, but he's not necessarily a long-term solution at the position. Behind him is second-year back Chase Brown, who showed some flashes of potential as a rookie, but is far from a sure thing. Cincinnati could definitely supplement that group with some high-end talent. Plus, many teams, including the Bengals, are hesitant to pay big money for the position, so getting production out of players on rookie contracts is important.