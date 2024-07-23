3 bold predictions for Cincinnati Bengals 2024 training camp
You made it, football fans. Training camp is upon us, and with it comes the optimism of a new season and a fresh start -- and plenty of predictions. After an underwhelming 2023 campaign, the Cincinnati Bengals will be looking to bounce back in 2024. That starts at training camp. Here are three bold predictions for Cincinnati's summer sessions.
The RB duo will impress
The Bengals underwent a major change at the running back position this offseason, as the team traded away Joe Mixon and replaced him with Zack Moss. Second-year back Chase Brown is also expected to shoulder a larger load.
There are some mixed expectations for this group on paper. It was recently ranked near the bottom of the league by Pro Football Focus, but there are some reasons for optimism. Moss is coming off the best season of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, as he recorded 794 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 2023. Brown also flashed some serious potential as a rookie.
Brown averaged 4.1 yards per carry in 2023, which is a respectable number, especially for a first-year player. Plus, he was showed an ability to be effective as a receiver. Brown caught 14 passes (out of 15 targets) for 156 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. That's an average of over 11 yards per reception -- or a first down and change every time he caught the ball. Perhaps he can develop into a legitimate passing threat out of the backfield.
Fans may miss Mixon, but don't be surprised if Moss and Brown turn heads at camp.