3 bold predictions for Cincinnati Bengals 2024 training camp
Jermaine Burton wins starting spot
We already know who will be occupying the top two starting wide receiver spots for the Bengals in 2024. Coming off of three straight 1,000-plus yard seasons, Ja'Marr Chase will continue to serve as the team's top pass-catcher, while Tee Higgins will occupy the second spot.
There were obviously some questions about whether or not Higgins would be with the team in 2024 following his trade request, but at this point he appears poised to play out the season under the franchise tag and then hit free agency next offseason. So, the last lingering question when it comes to Cincinnati's receivers is who will emerge as the third starter?
The bold prediction here is that rookie receiver Jermaine Burton will win the job. The Bengals selected Burton in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the organization has high hopes for him. Offensive coordinator was very complimentary of Burton earlier this offseason.
"Very talented," Pitcher said of Burton. "Some of the surest hands, ball skills that I've seen. A young player who really attacks the football violently, but then plucks it softly. If that makes any sense. Excellent body control, change of direction."
Though there will be competition from guys like Trenton Irwin, Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas, Burton will win the job.
. . . And so will Amarius Mims
These are supposed to be bold predictions, right? Yes, Mims is somewhat raw and inexperienced, but he also has a ton of talent and a sky-high ceiling, which is exactly why Cincinnati selected him in the first round of the 2024 draft. The plan is ultimately for Mims to be a starter, it's just a matter of how quickly he can demonstrate that he's ready for that role.
The Bengals brought in veteran Trent Brown in free agency, but Brown, 31, was never intended to be a long-term answer on the offensive line, as evidenced by the fact that they signed him to just a one-year deal. He's basically in a place-holder role this season. As soon as Mims shows that he's ready, Brown could be moved to the bench. Perhaps that will happen as quickly as training camp.