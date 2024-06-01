3 bold predictions for the AFC North in 2024
On paper, the AFC North might be the best division in the entire NFL. After all, all four of the teams in the division finished the 2023 season with a winning record, and three of the four teams qualified for postseason play. The Bengals were the only team out of the bunch who failed to make the playoffs, and they'll be looking to bounce back in the coming campaign.
All four teams could very well be in the contention conversation again this year. Here's three bold predictions for the division in 2024.
Ravens go back-to-back
The Baltimore Ravens won the AFC North in 2023, and they have a real chance to win it again in 2024. The Ravens lost some defensive talent in free agency, but they're still stacked on the side of the ball, and they also still have reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who continues to impress. They also added Derrick Henry to an already-dominant ground game, so they'll be exceedingly tough for opposing defenses to slow. The competition will be stiff, but it wouldn't be shocking to see Baltimore sitting at the top of the division again when all is said and done.