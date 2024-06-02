3 bold predictions for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024
The upcoming season will be a very important one for the Cincinnati Bengals, who have been very active this offseason in the name of improvement. With a re-tooled roster, a healthy starting quarterback and plenty of other star power, the Bengals will be one of the league's most intriguing teams in 2024. Here's a look at three bold predictions for the team.
Joe Burrow wins MVP
After suffering a season-ending wrist injury last season, we should see a healthy -- and motivated -- Joe Burrow in 2024. That could mean big numbers, big wins for the Bengals, and an MVP Award for the quarterback, who finished fourth in MVP voting two years ago,
Burrow still has his top receiving option in Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins will likely be back as a top target for Burrow for at least one more season. The team also added a couple of other solid pass-catching weapons for Burrow in rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton and tight end Mike Gesicki.
On paper, Cincinnati's offense projects to be pretty potent, and if it lives up to its potential, Burrow could be in position to hoist some hardware.
Ja'Marr Chase leads NFL in receiving yards
A healthy Joe Burrow could also mean a monster season for Ja'Marr Chase, who made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons. He also went over 1,000 receiving yards in each of those seasons, and should do so again in 2024. Chad Johnson was the last Bengals receiver to lead the league in receiving yards when he accomplished the feat back in 2006. Almost two decades later, Chase will become the latest Bengals player to accomplish the feat.
Bengals tie franchise record for wins
The most wins that the Bengals have ever had in a single season is 12. They've hit that number on four different occasions, most recently in 2022. It's easier to hit that mark now than it was in the past since teams play 17 games now as opposed to 16, and as long as the Bengals stay healthy, there's no reason that the shouldn't be able to at least tie the franchise record for wins, if not break it.