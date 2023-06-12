3 bold trades that could make Bengals even stronger contenders in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals are in a very good spot where they can choose to keep the team as it is and contend for a Super Bowl or continue to build and bolster the roster by adding some very significant names.
Cincinnati is not one to make splashy trade deals. However, there could be some names on the current market that may appeal to what the Bengals need, from pass rushers and defensive backs to running backs.
3. Cordarrelle Patterson
Cordarrelle Patterson could be the perfect fit alongside Joe Mixon out of the running back room. Patterson would add an elite threat on special teams, along with being one of the better pass-catching backs in all of football.
Patterson still has a role in Atlanta, but it is slowly decreasing with the Falcons selecting two running backs in back-to-back years of the NFL Draft. The tandem of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier seems to be the driving force, with Patterson being an occasional third-down back and special teams weapon.
However, there is a clear and concise market for Patterson if the Bengals were to make a move. Although, Atlanta has not expressed open interest in any trades and that's worth noting here.
Patterson's best season of his career came in 2021 when he had over 600 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving and tacked on 11 total touchdowns.
Mixon will be the starting running back with fifth-round rookie Chase Brown as the likely backup but if the Bengals don't want to lean on a rookie to be the RB2, Patterson could make sense.