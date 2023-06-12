3 bold trades that could make Bengals even stronger contenders in 2023
2. Budda Baker
Budda Baker seems like he could be one of the more prominent names that may be moved before the season starts. However, the Cardinals have not been eager to move on from him, even with a trade request happening. Baker said he will attend Training Camp.
With the intent looking like he may remain in Arizona for the time being, it doesn't mean he wouldn't be the ideal trade additon for the Bengals. Baker is one of the best safeties in football and he is just now starting to hit his prime.
Baker can play both safety positions, as well as slot corner. He is as dynamic and flexible of a safety in all of football, which makes sense why the Cardinals are hesitant in honoring his trade request.
The Bengals lost both Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates in the offseason and are likely replacing them with Nick Scott (or Jordan Battle) and Dax Hill. Baker would give Cincinnati more of a sure-thing at the starting safety spot but he certainly wouldn't come cheap.