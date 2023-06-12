3 bold trades that could make Bengals even stronger contenders in 2023
1. WSH, DE - Chase Young
Chase Young has battled injuries since being drafted by the Washington Commanders but he still has shown his natural and pure dominance every time he is on the field. As such, it could make sense for the Commanders to ship Young off and give him a change of scenery.
In a contract year for Young, and Washington not picking up his fifth-year option, it now makes a trade plausible. The Bengals could use an elite pass rusher that can also be effective in the run.
The addition of Myles Murphy could help that, but right now they have Sam Hubbard, who is very competent in the run game but lacks QB pressure, and Trey Hendrickson, who is an elite pass rusher but has shown severe flaws in his run defense, and teams have started to exploit it. An example is in the Ravens and Bengals playoff matchup with J.K. Dobbins.
Washington has expressed being open to moving Young if the right deal comes along and if the Bengals really want to make a splash and change up the AFC even more, adding Chase Young woud do that.
The former second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft could join the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in Cincinnati and the Bengals would be a better team.