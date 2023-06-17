3 breakout candidates for Bengals in 2023 season
By Reese Nasser
Dax Hil
Last season, the Bengals' secondary was headlined by the safety duo of Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell. With both players moving on in free agency, the opportunity for 2022 first-round pick Dax Hill has emerged.
Throughout his rookie season, Hill played a small role, but when the time came, he made an impact. Over 15 games and two starts, he recorded 16 total tackles and one quarterback hit.
Prior to joining the Bengals in 2022, Hill was an explosive defender while at Michigan. Over his three seasons, he appeared in a total of 32 games. While making an impact from day one, he recorded 149 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 15 defended passes, and four interceptions.
Now put into a starting role, Hill could become a key piece of this Bengals' defense. Given that he can replicate the role that he played while at college, he could quickly become a driving force of the secondary.