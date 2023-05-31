3 burning questions already surrounding Bengals roster in 2023
With OTA's starting and training camp nearing, the Cincinnati Bengals already have some questions that will be focal points throughout the upcoming weeks and months. Cincinnati will have two new starting safeties after Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell signed elsewhere.
The signing of Orlando Brown Jr has also added some controversy across the offensive line. Brown will be the new left tackle and anchor, but now this leaves Jonah Williams either having to transition to right tackle or to force his way out in a critical season for Williams on the last year of his contract. Williams is due $12.6 million in 2023, according to Spotrac.
Lastly, Samaje Perine departed to Denver, and Cincinnati will need to figure out which running back on the roster will fill that void.
Here are three burning questions already surrounding the Bengals.
3. How do the Bengals plan to fill the void at safety?
Cincinnati now has some serious things to figure out at the safety position. The expected tandem is Daxton Hill and newcomer Nick Scott but that is a lot less experience than what Bates and Bell brought to Cincinnati.
Not only were they two of the best playmakers on the defensive side of the ball, they were the leaders of the unit. Scott got some experience playing in Los Angeles for the Rams and played in some big games with significant snaps, but this will be the first big step for Hill in Cincinnati.
Hill is a first-round pick, so this is expected but he will have some big shoes to fill in year two. In the third round, the Bengals drafted Alabama safety, Jordan Battle. That was a value pick for a late-round selection. Battle and Tycen Anderson will likely be the second unit. Some other names could jump into the equation as training camp and the season rolls along, such as Michael Thomas, Yusuf Corker, and Larry Brooks.