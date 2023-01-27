3 Chiefs weaknesses that the Bengals need to exploit in AFC Championship
KC can't stop the run
Cincinnati hasn't exactly been a running team this season but they had success running the ball against Kansas City back in Week 13 and in last season's matchups as well. That needs to be something the Bengals dial up here.
It's a good thing that the Bengals rushing attack is coming off of a good game too because now they know that they can get it going and keep the offense unpredictable.
Joe Mixon was injured the last time the Bengals played the Chiefs but it didn't matter. Samaje Perine had himself a day at Paycor Stadium, notching 155 yards on 27 carries.
According to Ron Kopp Jr. of Arrowhead Pride, it wasn't about Perine gashing KC on the ground but how he did it.
"But the most vivid memory of Perine’s performance was how poorly the Chiefs tackled him; lackluster attempts appeared to be the order of the day. It led to many yards after contact — and two missed tackles on receptions. Perine moved the chains seven times — and it felt like he earned extra yards on every one of them."- From Kopp's article
The Bengals were able to run the ball well against Kansas City in this game because the Chiefs defense wasn't able to tackle effectively. Run the ball right at them again this week and see if the Chiefs learned how to tackle.