3 Cincinnati Bengals free agents whose departures would hurt the team
This will be an interesting offseason.
Drew Sample
This tight end is hitting free agency soon, after joining the Bengals in 2019. Drew Sample may not be the biggest name on the Bengals, but he has certainly helped the team over the years. This season, Sample had 22 catches, 163 yards, and two touchdowns. Over the years, Sample has helped with blocking effort and has helped extend plays. In Week 12 against the Steelers, after a throw from Browning, Sample was able to score a touchdown in the second quarter, giving the Bengals a 7-3 lead. While he has had injuries over the years, he has certainly been a part of the team's success.
Probability of Staying: 20%
Sample has undoubtedly been a part of the team's success, but he most likely is not the Bengals' prime focus this offseason. The solution to the Bengals' tight end problem is Tanner Hudson, who had a great 2023 season, so Sample may not be the biggest priority for the Bengals. On the other hand, keeping Sample in Cincinnati will probably not be too expensive, so it may make sense to re-sign him, that way he can develop further and keep making solid plays as a Bengal.