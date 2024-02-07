3 Cincinnati Bengals free agents whose departures would hurt the team
This will be an interesting offseason.
3) Tyler Boyd
Tyler Boyd is another member of the wide receiver trio who is set to become an unrestricted free agent soon. Interestingly, he signed with Cincinnati in 2016, so not only has Boyd been in Cincinnati longer than Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins, but he has also seen a lot of change; primarily how everything changed for the better when Burrow was drafted back in 2020.
Boyd had 67 catches, 667 yards, and two touchdowns in the 2023 season. There's a reason why Boyd has been in Cincinnati so long, and it's because he makes critical plays when it counts most. Week 17 against the Chiefs was a game that the Bengals needed to win, and unfortunately did not. But Boyd gave fans a glimmer of hope when he caught a pass from Jake Browning on a critical fourth & 18, giving the Bengals a fresh set of downs in the fourth quarter.
Probability of Staying: 30%
Out of Higgins and Boyd, the Bengals would probably choose to re-sign Higgins, which is why Boyd's percentage would be lower. Boyd has been a Bengal for a long time, and for good reason, since he is dependable and is able to make plays when it counts. Keeping Boyd around will most likely be a less expensive move for Cincinnati, so it may happen. However, Jones and Iosivas are seeming to be capable, so the Bengals may let Boyd walk, despite a stellar career as a Bengal.
It is going to be interesting to see who will stay and who will go, but hopefully every decision made will be best for all involved.