3 Cincinnati Bengals we can safely call busts after the 2023 season
You win some, you lose some.
Cordell Volson
When looking back at the 2022 season, Bengals fans were cautiously optimistic for what the future had in store for Cordell Volson. The Bengals had spent a fourth round pick on Volson in the 2022 draft and he beat out Jackson Carman for the starting left guard job.
Volson was nowhere close to perfect during his rookie season but for a fourth-round rookie, he showed potential. He finished his rookie year with a 51.6 overall grade from PFF.
This past season, however, Volson might have finished with a higher overall grade but his pass blocking left a lot to be desired. If the Bengals want to ensure that Burrow stays healthy in 2024 and beyond, they need to get better in the trenches and that means Volson can't be the starter moving forward.
Maybe the Bengals keep him around as a backup/depth piece but he proved that he's not a reliable starter this past season.