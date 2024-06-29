3 Cincinnati Bengals who could win major NFL awards in 2024
The 2024 NFL season represents a fresh start for the Cincinnati Bengals. After missing out on the playoffs last season, the Bengals will be looking to bounce back and rejoin the contender conversation.
In order for that to happen, the Bengals will need stellar seasons from some key contributors. Stellar campaigns in the NFL are often recognized with some end-of-season hardware, so it's not a stretch to think that some members of the Bengals could be recognized by the league if the season goes well.
Here's a look at three Bengals who could win major NFL awards in 2024.
Zac Taylor, Coach of the Year
Let's start at the top. It will be up to Zac Taylor to maximize the talent on the team and lead the Bengals back to the playoffs in 2024. If he's able to do that, there's no reason that he shouldn't be in the Coach of the Year conversation.
Taylor is entering his sixth season as the head coach in Cincinnati. He led the team all the way to the AFC Championship in two of his first five seasons, but he missed the postseason entirely in the other three campaigns. 2024 will provide an opportunity for Taylor to truly cement himself as one of the league's elite. With an extremely talented offense and a revamped defense, there will be high expectations in Cincy. If the Bengals can live up to them, perhaps Taylor will end the season with some new hardware for his mantle.