3 Cincinnati Bengals who could win major NFL awards in 2024
Jermaine Burton, Offensive Rookie of the Year
This might be setting the bar a bit high for the rookie, but Burton could find himself in position to be a major contributor for the Bengals in 2024 after the team selected him in the third round.
There's a vacancy at the third starting wide receiver spot following the departure of Tyler Boyd in free agency, and Burton could potentially lay claim to it with an excellent offseason. Even if he's not a starter right away, Burton should still see plenty of opportunity to make an impact.
Lining up alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins should help to open things up for Burton as a rookie, and with his speed and athleticism, he has the potential to put up some serious numbers right from the jump.
Joe Burrow, MVP
2024 has a chance to be Joe Burrow's best year yet. He's healthy following the season-ending wrist injury he suffered last season. Plus, he has a ton of weapons around him with Chase, Higgins and Burton at the receiver spots, Mike Gesicki at tight end and Zack Moss and Chase Brown in the backfield.
Plus, Burrow is wiser and more experienced than ever before. He has four seasons under his belt now, and at 27 years old, we've probably only seen some of how good Burrow can truly be. As long as he can stay healthy and continue to produce numbers -- and wins -- like he has throughout his career, Burrow should definitely find himself in the MVP conversation at the end of the year.