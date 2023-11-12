3 concerning (and 1 reassuring) takeaways from Bengals' loss over Texans
Well, that didn't go according to plan now, did it, Cincinnati Bengals fans? The team was at one point favored by seven points over the sneaky Houston Texans but it was the feisty Texans who left Paycor Stadium with a 30-27 win. The Bengals fought back but it wasn't enough, as they got shredded by C.J. Stroud and lost their fourth game of the year.
The game started off well for Cincinnati, as Joe Burrow led the offense down the field and found Trenton Irwin in the end zone to make it 7-0 just like that. Unfortunately, the Bengals offense then started sleepwalking for the next hour and a half.
It wasn't until the team was in a massive 20-7 hole that the offense woke up a bit and got things going. They closed the gap and tied the game at 27 but when push came to shove, their efforts weren't good enough.
Let's get to the reassuring and concerning takeways from the Week 10 loss.
Reassuring: Tanner Hudson = TE1
On the first drive of the game, Joe Burrow didn't need Tee Higgins... or anyone other than Tanner Hudson for that matter. He and Hudson connected on five receptions for 28 yards and while the drive ended with a touchdown to Trenton Irwin, Hudson showed that he should have probably been the starting tight end from Week 1.
Bengals fans saw Hudson play well during the preseason and it was disappointing when he didn't make the final roster. Now, however, there's clearly a connection between Burrow and Hudson and hopefully, he continues to get a lion's share of the targets at the tight end position moving forward.
Concerning: Offense not effective after first drive
After the Bengals marched down the field and scored a touchdown on their first drive, a lot of fans were probably thinking the Stripes were on their way to a blowout. Well, after that first drive on offense, the group couldn't get things going. At halftime, they had just 34 yards of offense after that first-drive touchdown.
Jeremy Rauch noted on X that things have fallen apart for the Bengals offense once they get out of the scripted plays. He said that Zac Taylor and Brian Callahan need to figure this out and that's fair. The offense might have been missing Tee Higgins but they had Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon, and Tanner Hudson, who was wheeling and dealing on that first drive. There's no reason for them to have been playing this poorly.
As mentioned at the beginning of the article, however, the offense did eventually figure things out but it wasn't necessarily pretty. The offensive line didn't play well, the run game was non-existent, and were it not for an incredible throw by Joe Burrow and the defense bailing them out in the final minutes, this game might have ended as a Texans blowout win rather than a close win.
Concerning: Defense gave up too many explosive plays
C.J. Stroud, the Texans' rookie phenom quarterback who went second overall in the draft, torched the Bengals. He had 346 yards passing, two total touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) and one interception while only getting sacked one time.
His best receiver of the day was Noah Brown, who absolutely dismantled this secondary, finishing the game with seven catches for 172 yards and averaging over 24 yards per catch. Yikes. Not only did the receivers have a field day against the Bengals' secondary, but the Texans' run game had themselves a day too. Devin Singletary finished with 30 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown.
It was a bad day for the defense though they did force some clutch turnovers that gave the team a fighting chance. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough.
Concerning: Bengals all alone in the AFC North basement
While the Ravens lost despite holding a 24-point lead over the Browns, they're still 7-3 and at the top of the division. The Browns won that game and moved to 6-3 and both of these teams have tiebreaker wins over Cincinnati. The Steelers also won their game to move to 6-3.
That means that, at 5-4, the Bengals are all by themselves in the AFC North cellar. They play the Ravens in four days but that game isn't nearly as important as it would have been had the Bengals been able to win their game on Sunday. They'd have been 6-3 with the same number of losses as the Ravens with a chance to hand Baltimore their fourth loss.
It definitely felt as though the Bengals were looking ahead to that Baltimore game and maybe that's why they ended up falling short to the Texans. Or maybe -- just maybe -- the Texans are a good football team and will be a handful in the AFC come January.