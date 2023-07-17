3 contract decisions that will pay off for Bengals
- New QB2
- Not overpaying for 2 guys who departed
- Home-run signing on OL
The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of difficult decisions to make this offseason. Which players would they keep and who would they allow to walk away and sign elsewhere?
While free agency got off to a slower start, the Bengals saw players such as Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Hayden Hurst, and Samaje Perine leave for what those guys viewed as greener pastures. The Bengals then swung for the fences and signed the best offensive tackle available and all was right again.
With the regular season just a few months away, why don't we check out some contract decisions the Bengals made this offseason that will pay off for this organization?
3. Signing Trevor Siemian to 1-year deal
Brandon Allen had been Joe Burrow's backup since the former LSU gunslinger entered the league but the Bengals clearly have learned that teams need a solid, veteran backup quarterback if they want to go places. As we saw during the playoffs last year, Patrick Mahomes got injured in the AFC Divisional game against Jacksonville and Chad Henne then came in and led the offense 90+ yards down the field for a touchdown.
Had that same situation happened to the Bengals, I'm not sure that Allen would be able to replicate what Henne did in that moment. While Trevor Siemian isn't a superstar by any means, when he had to come in and play for the Saints during the 2021 season, he was respectable.
Trevor Siemian's not going to lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl if Burrow has to miss time, but if Joey B is forced to miss a few games, the longtime NFL journeyman is more than capable of stepping in and leading the charge for a couple of games. This will be looked at as a smart contract for the Bengals in 2023.