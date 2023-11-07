3 disheartening stats from Bengals' Week 9 win vs. Bills
- Points off turnovers
- Sacks and QB hits allowed in first half
- Lack of rushing yards (again)
By Glenn Adams
6 QB hits and one sack in first half
Once again, the number of hits the star QB took in a game makes this list. You couldn’t tell by how well he played, but Joe Burrow was battered and left bloodied in the first half of the game.
A few times, the Bills brought more players than the Bengals could pick up. On other occasions, guys were beaten at the line of scrimmage.
When the offensive line picked up the pressure, Burrow was able to carve up the Bills' secondary. Despite getting hit, Burrow threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns while completing 18 of 24 passes in the first half.
It was much better in the second half for Cincinnati’s quarterback, as the Bills were credited with only one QB hit. Perhaps it was Buffalo bringing less pressure because of Burrow’s success against the blitz in the first half. Maybe it was the coaches and players scheming and executing better. More than likely, it was a combination of the two.
No matter where you would like to put the percentages of that pie chart, Cincinnati limited Buffalo’s defense to zero sacks and one QB hit in the second half. Let’s hope that is replicable and the beginning of Burrow takes fewer hits going forward.
Hopefully, next week versus the Texans, we can talk about how the team kept Burrow upright the entire game.