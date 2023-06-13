3 dream scenarios for Bengals in 2023 season
When looking at dream scenarios for the Cincinnati Bengals, it'd be easy to point to the obvious ones. Yes, we'd all love to see the Bengals hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history. We'd also love to see Joe Burrow win the coveted MVP award and that's another obvious entry.
That's why I figured when compiling a list of dream scenarios for the Bengals for the 2023 season that I wouldn't list the obvious ones. Let's check out three other dream scenarios for the Bengals in the 2023 season.
3. Chase Brown has a breakout year
The Bengals spent their fifth-round pick on Illinois running back Chase Brown with the hopes that he can push Joe Mixon to be the Joe Mixon of old in 2023. Brown had a tremendous 2022 campaign with the Fighting Illini, recording 1,883 yards from scrimmage.
The Bengals hope that Brown can bring that production to Cincinnati and they'll need their run game to be better than it was a year ago if they hope to finally land a Lombardi trophy. Brown has the ability to make a difference in both the run and receiving game but he's going to have to fight Mixon for carries and targets.
The best-case scenario for Brown is that he passes Mixon on the depth chart and becomes the next big name at the running back position. By doing this, the Bengals could safely move on from Mixon following the 2023 season (saving $10 million in the process) and lean on Brown for the rest of his rookie contract.