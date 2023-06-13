3 dream scenarios for Bengals in 2023 season
1. Joe Burrow continues to evolve into an elite quarterback
We all would love to see Joe Burrow be crowned NFL MVP but that's too obvious when it comes to dream scenarios so let's go with another Burrow-inspired dream. The Bengals would love to see Burrow continue to take steps toward being the best in the league.
Burrow's numbers keep getting better with the 2022 season resulting in him throwing a career-high 35 touchdowns. This year, 40 touchdowns should be the goal as well as over 5,000 yards passing. It'd also be great to see Joey B cut back on the interceptions, as he's thrown double-digit picks in each of the two seasons he's remained healthy.
If Burrow can hit these goals and lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl, that'd be pretty darn great for the franchise and the fans. Having an elite quarterback is a gift that no one should take for granted and nobody in Cincinnati takes Joe Burrow for granted. There's always room for improvement though and let's hope he continues to grow and become a better quarterback.