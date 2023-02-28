3 First Round Picks Bengals Should Target in NFL Draft
After falling just short of a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance, the Bengals have seven draft picks to try to shore up the roster. This is a critical draft for Cincinnati with contract extensions for Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase likely on the way.
There are three players I'm eyeing for Cincy's first-round pick. I'll tell you who they are below, but let's first lock down a HUGE payday thanks to BetMGM. If you sign up and make a deposit, your first wager of up to $1,000 will be insured and refunded in bonus bets if you lose!
BetMGM Promo
BetMGM is giving Bengals fans a bonus bet of up to $1,000. You can bet on anything you want and be refunded in bet credits if things don't go your way!
Your part is simple. Just sign up for BetMGM with this link, verify your identity, then deposit $10 or more.
That's it! Following your deposit, your first wager of up to $1,000 will be covered. It'll be refunded in bonus bets if you lose with no further action from your end.
If you think the Bengals have value to win the Super Bowl or even like an NFL Draft prop, you can fire away knowing that your bet is insured! Either you'll win or you'll live to bet another day.
This limited-time offer is only for new BetMGM users - sign up for BetMGM now to get $1,000 worth of bet insurance!
Now, let's look at three players the Bengals should target in the first round.
3 First Round Picks Bengals Should Target in NFL Draft
At +1000 to win the Super Bowl, the Bengals are one of the NFL's most complete teams. In order to stay that way though, they'll need to nail this upcoming draft. Here are the players they should target:
1. Michael Mayer, TE - Notre Dame
With Hayden Hurst heading to free agency, the Bengals need to bring in a replacement at tight end. Enter Mayer, who had over 800 receiving yards each of the last two seasons with 16 total TDs.
He's a dynamic pass-catcher that would instantly provide Joe Burrow an extra security blanket. He can handle a high volume too, as he finished his college career as Notre Dame's all-time receptions leader with 180.
Throw in his talents as a blocker and you've got a perfect fit for the Bengals. Mayer should be Cincy's top priority.
2. Broderick Jones, OT - Georgia
Given Burrow is likely to sign a record-breaking extension sometime soon, it's important the Bengals keep him protected. Jones is massive yet nimble and has experience against some of the nation's best pass rushers. With a lot of room to improve still, Jones can be a foundational tackle for Cincinnati.
Burrow has already been sacked 124 times in his career and already had knee surgery. If the Bengals don't take Jones, expect them to evaluate offensive linemen later in the draft to help keep their star quarterback upright.
3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR - Ohio State
Making a move for Smith-Njigba, one of the best pass catchers in this class, makes a ton of sense if the team plans to move on from Tee Higgins after this season. To compete with the top teams in the AFC, the Bengals need to have one of the NFL's best offenses. Why not load yourself up with an embarrassment of riches and secure one of the league's best wide receiver rooms?
Smith-Njigba put up 1,606 yards with nine TDs his sophomore year despite sharing the field with first-round picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. I believe he'll become one of the NFL's top receivers and could be deadly working out of the slot in this offense.
As you're getting set for an exciting draft season, don't forget to pad your bankroll with BetMGM's $1,000 bet insurance. You could bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl and profit $10,000 if they win! If Cincy falls short, you'll just get your money back in bonus bets.
Sign up for BetMGM now to get ahead of the game before the Bengals make a splash in the draft and the odds change!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER