3 former Bengals free agents who could be brought back in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals have become a respectable franchise thanks to Joe Burrow. With that being the case, perhaps former Bengals players who are free agents this spring might want to come back and play for their old squad.
Doing this could put them in a solid position to win a Super Bowl ring (or another one in some cases) and what's not to love about a good ring chaser? The Bengals present players looking to score a Super Bowl ring an excellent opportunity to do just that.
With that in mind, let's take a look at three former Bengals players who could rejoin the stripes and help them win a title in the 2023 season.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
3. Larry Ogunjobi
The Bengals pried Ogunjobi away from the Cleveland Browns in the 2021 offseason and were thrilled with the production they got out of him. Ogunjobi had a career-high seven sacks while also tallying 16 QB hits in 16 starts.
Ogunjobi was so impressive during his one-year stint with the Bengals that he originally landed a three-year contract from the Bears that would have paid him a fortune. Unfortunately, Ogunjobi didn't pass the physical and then wound up signing a one-year deal with the Steelers.
In 16 games, Ogunjobi managed 48 tackles, 11 QB hits, and 1.5 sacks for the Steelers. He's projected to earn a two-year deal worth $6.9 million, per Spotrac. That's affordable for Cincinnati and with Ogunjobi's love for the AFC North, why not try to bring him back? He'd be a boost to this pass rush that needs some help.