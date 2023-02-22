3 former Bengals free agents who could be brought back in 2023
1. Carlos Dunlap
The only former Bengal on this list to win a Super Bowl is Carlos Dunlap, who just hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the first time as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dunlap played for the Bengals for 11 seasons after they spent a second-round pick on him in 2010. He was traded to the Seahawks during the 2020 season and played with them in 2021 as well. In 2022, he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.
Dunlap was more of a rotational piece in Kansas City, only starting two regular-season games but appearing in all 17 games. He had 39 tackles and four sacks for the Chiefs, proving that he still had plenty left in the tank.
If Dunlap wants to continue winning rings and finish his career with the team that drafted him, signing with the Bengals could be a storybook ending to his prolific career.