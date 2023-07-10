3 former Bengals players that could help 2023 team
The Cincinnati Bengals have a habit of paying their homegrown players and squeezing every last drop out of guys before letting them go. That makes this article a tricky piece.
There simply aren't that many former Bengals still having major success elsewhere in the league. Thankfully, we did locate three that we think would enhance the Bengals' chances if they had remained in stripes.
Kevin Zeitler (Offensive Guard)
A former first-round pick for the Bengals, Kevin Zeitler has had plenty of success since leaving Cincy. The feeling was that the Bengals didn't place enough value on the guard position to invest heavily in Zeitler. That saw him depart for Cleveland.
Despite bouncing around teams, Zeitler's PFF grade has only dipped below 75 one season in his 11-year career. Now with the Ravens, he only allowed two sacks in over 1,000 snaps in 2022.
The Bengals have struggled to rebuild the offensive line since the departures of Zeitler, Andrew Whitworth and Clint Boling but this year finally feels like they have invested in protecting Joe Burrow.
While second-year guard Cordell Volson is expected to improve, having Zeitler's experience would ease any anxiety. It would involve a switch from right to left guard but I'm sure a player of Zeitler's calibre would cope.