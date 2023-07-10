3 former Bengals players that could help 2023 team
Carl Lawson (Edge Rusher)
There was plenty of hand-wringing when the Bengals allowed Carl Lawson to walk in free agency and brought in Trey Hendrickson. It's fair to say that the front office has been proven right on that move.
While Lawson suffered a torn Achilles in 2021, Hendrickson recorded 14 sacks per Pro Football Reference. Lawson bounced back last year but was still considered a potential cap casualty candidate.
Had Lawson hit the open market, perhaps there would have been interest from his former team. It would have had to be a 'prove-it' deal, but Lawson still has plenty of upside.
At age 28, he should be hitting his prime and would offer a true speed rush option to rotate with Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard. It would certainly be a terrifying trio. As it stands, the Bengals hope to see Joseph Ossai or rookie Myles Murphy play that part.