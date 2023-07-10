3 former Bengals players that could help 2023 team
Jessie Bates III (Safety)
This feels like cheating, simply plugging back in the highest profile free-agent to leave the Bengals this summer. However, Bates deserves to be mentioned simply due to his part in one of the Bengals' most successful runs.
Per PFF, Bates recorded 16 interceptions and 31 pass breakups in his five seasons in Cincy, making him a true center-field eraser.
With plenty of money to be spent on the offense down the line, Bates was seen as expendable. The Bengals have implemented a plan, investing plenty of draft picks in the position. However, it remains one of the biggest question marks going into the season.
Can Lou Anarumo scheme his defense to cover the chasm left by Bates? If the Bengals still had him, there would be more certainty around that side of the ball.